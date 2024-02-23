FRISKY FRIDAY FORMALITY: Couple Weds in Gas Station ‘Disco Bathroom’ – Video Goes Viral

An Ohio couple decided to wed in an unusual place: a Kentucky gas station bathroom. The unique “disco bathroom” has gone viral online – for its big red button – which causes a mirrored, lighted, disco ball to turn on and rotate.

Logen Abney and Tiana Ailstock tied the knot at the Hop Shops gas station on Valentines Day. “Tiana, from the first dance in this disco bathroom to this moment, I vow to hop through life with you, through the funk beats and mellow melodies, every rhythm in life,” groom Abney said, in his vows.

To mark the end of the ceremony, the couple pressed the big button, to share their first dance as a married couple… under the disco ball.

Let’s hope regular bathrooms are available for other customers who might be waiting… (they are).

(Hook up with more, here: UPI)