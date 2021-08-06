      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FOODIE: Your Willingness to Try New Foods is HOT.

Aug 6, 2021 @ 1:01pm
Couple having coffee and eating
Study:  Willingness to Try New Foods Is Sexually Desirable

Having a willingness to try all different types of foods is, apparently, very sexy.

Washington & Jefferson College researchers find that people who are open to trying new foods are perceived as more sexually desirable, and less sexually restricted.

They also see that reluctance to try new foods, known as “food neophobia”—and sticking to ordering safe options on the menu– is considered a turn-off.

The scientists believe this is because a willingness to engage in trying a new food could be a “cue” to a potential partner, as a willingness to have an intimate experience with someone new, as well.

But they have also found that the pattern is specific to trying new foods, and not a general willingness to try other new things such as hobbies, music or TV shows.

Try this, for more:  (Daily Mail)

  • A study finds that having a willingness to try new foods is seen as a sexually desirable trait
  • Researchers think this is because it could be a “cue” for a willingness to have an intimate experience with someone new
