Breaking News
School Closings
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
FRISKY FRIDAY FOLKLORE: The Third Date Rule – It’s Back
Feb 4, 2022 @ 10:15am
A young woman and man spending time together indoors.
The Third Date Rule Is Back: Why Was It Ever a Thing to Begin With?
If you make it to three dates you’re really “
dating
,” right? And in traditional dating folklore, a third date equates with intimacy, as well.
And it turns out even in current times with dating apps and “
hookup culture
,” the idea of a “
third date rule
” is still around, and equated with sex.
In
Match
’s
2021 Singles in America Survey
, they found that two in three singles “
want to wait until after the third date to have sex
.”
Match suggests that this might be due to the pandemic; as most people don’t want to jump into bed with possibly COVID-infected strangers. Or, it may be as a reactionary return to “
slow-dating
” in response to the culture of instant gratification, which dating apps carried into the early 2010s.
The “
three date rule
” may have originated in a poorly aged self-help book called
The Rules
, published in 1995. It said a woman could lock down a husband by following 35 rules—including Rule No. 14, “
No more than casual kissing on the first date
,” and No. 15, “
Don’t rush into sex
.”
The book also vaguely suggests women “
wait a month or two
” to have sex, and directly references the fact that sex on a first or second date would be a very bad idea.
Hook up with more, here: (
InsideHook
)
The “three date rule” seems to sort of be back in practice as Match’s 2021 Singles in America Survey finds that two out of three singles “want to wait until after the third date to have sex.”
TAGS
#FriskyFriday
#Match
#OnlineDating
#ThirdDateRule
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Chris Stapleton Had A Different Taste In Music!
Only 52% of Us Feel Confident Using a Screwdriver?
DIERKS BENTLEY OPENS MASK DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?
Recent Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FERTILITY FACT: Men – Protect Reproductive Potence – Put Down your Phone
10 mins ago
FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: How Many Younger Men Are Attracted to Older Women?
41 mins ago
FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy… ‘Ugly’
1 hour ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On