FRISKY FRIDAY FIRST DATE: What Is the Best Thing to Do Together?

Are dinner dates too intense?

Relationship experts Paul Brunson and Mel Schilling from “ Married At First Sight UK ” have a tip: Go for a walk.

Walking with someone is a form of “parallel play“: You can see how someone enjoys a walk without making physical contact. Dinner dates, where two people look directly at one another, could subconsciously signal a confrontation or fight.

However, couples do not have this problem, if they are walking side by side.

Some couples responded positively to the idea. “My husband and I used to go on walks together when we were 16 and we’ve now been together for 21 years,” one replied.

“Mine and my boyfriend’s first date was a walk and we ended up doing 30,000 steps because we couldn’t stop talking,” another said.

(Check out more, here: dailymail.co.uk)