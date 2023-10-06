FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING? Turkish Scientists May Have Found ‘The G-Spot’

Turkish scientists have discovered more evidence that the “G-spot” plays a role in female pleasure.

Researchers have found that patients, who received a surgery to treat prolapse, experienced a drop in the number of orgasms experienced, after the procedure. But their desire remained the same. Pain during sex also increased, post-operation.

While the existence of the G-spot is sometimes debated, this research suggests that the erogenous zone does exist, and could be damaged during this surgery; in other words, it does play a role in female orgasm.

That said, let’s remember that the surgical procedures might have been done a long time ago or outside of the U.S., where the medical approach may be more advanced.

