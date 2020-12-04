      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: The Most-Searched Cosmetic Procedures in 2020… Botox, Butt Lifts, & Boob Jobs

Dec 4, 2020 @ 9:58am
Healthcare and Medical concept, patient listening intently to a female doctor explaining patient symptoms or asking a question as they discuss paperwork together in a consultation.

The most-searched-for cosmetic procedures this year are Botox injections, liposuction, tummy tucks, butt lifts, and nose jobs.

 

After a year of eating, sitting on the couch, and staring at ourselves on Zoom…  It all gets a little more understandable.  Plus, time to recover without anyone seeing all that…

A new report looked at the most-searched-for cosmetic procedures in 2020.  Here are the top ten in the U.S., right now:

1.  Botox injections.

2.  Liposuction.

3.  Tummy tucks.

4.  Brazilian butt lifts.

5.  Nose jobs.

6.  Boob jobs.

7.  Hair transplants.

8.  Lip fillers.

9.  Mommy makeover surgery.  That’s more than one thing.  It’s when new moms combine things like breast lifts, tummy tucks, and liposuction.

10.  Breast reduction surgery.

See more, here:  (Fox News)  

TAGS
#CosmeticProcedure #FriskyFriday #GotWorkDone #MauraMyles #Mylestones #PlasticSurgery #WellRested
Popular Posts
8 Years Ago Today, Glen Campbell played the last live performance
Here are the Most Obedient Dog Breeds
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Live Longer, You Just Have to Do THIS...
Dolly Parton, Dan + Shay To Perform During Christmas In Rockefeller Wednesday
Want to be on DINERS DRIVE-INS AND DIVES? Here are the Rules