FRISKY FRIDAY FIND: Tinder Launches ‘Plus One’ Feature – to Help Users Find Dates for Weddings

The dating app, Tinder, has a new feature, meant to help you find a “plus one,” for the next wedding you attend.
The app says it created the feature in anticipation of “one of the busiest wedding seasons,” after many ceremonies were postponed during the pandemic.
Members on the app can join Tinder’s “Plus One” hub, and signal to others they are either looking for a wedding date, or that they are willing to attend as someone else’s date.
The Plus One feature is currently only available to users in the U.S.
Hook up with more, here: (Independent.co.uk)