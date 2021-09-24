      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FIND: Kevin Bacon Got a Surprise When He Laundered his Wife’s Underwear

Sep 24, 2021 @ 11:11am

Kevin Bacon’s Wife Has a Thong with His Initials on It

 

Kevin Bacon is 63, and his wife Kyra Sedgwick is 56.  They’ve been married since 1988.  And apparently, they’re still keeping things pretty hot.  Time to get to the “dirty laundry.”

Kevin posted a picture of Kyra’s THONG . . . which is bedazzled with “I (heart) KB” on the band.  It’s a bling-thong.

He said, quote, “Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises.”

And Kyra replied, quote, “Thanks for airing my dirty laundry.”

The expression on his face, in the reflection on a knob, is priceless.

Are you seven “degrees of separation from Kevin” Bacon’s wife’s underwear?

Even more is revealed, here:  (People)

 

 

TAGS
#DegreesofSeparationfromKevinBacon #FriskyFriday #KevinBacon #KyraSedgwick #Personalized #Thong
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Oswego School District 308 is back to Remote Learning
Sears Closing Its Last Store In Home State Of Illinois
The Blues Brothers are going back to Prison
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Which Foods Keep You Smarter over Time? THESE.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On