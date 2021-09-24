FRISKY FRIDAY FIND: Kevin Bacon Got a Surprise When He Laundered his Wife’s Underwear

Kevin Bacon is 63, and his wife Kyra Sedgwick is 56. They’ve been married since 1988. And apparently, they’re still keeping things pretty hot. Time to get to the “dirty laundry.”
Kevin posted a picture of Kyra’s THONG . . . which is bedazzled with “I (heart) KB” on the band. It’s a bling-thong.
He said, quote, “Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises.”
And Kyra replied, quote, “Thanks for airing my dirty laundry.”
The expression on his face, in the reflection on a knob, is priceless.
Are you seven “degrees of separation from Kevin” Bacon’s wife’s underwear?
