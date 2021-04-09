      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FINANCE: The Majority of People Now Say You Should Split the Bill on a Date

Apr 9, 2021 @ 9:42am

56% of us- the majority -now say that you should ALWAYS split the bill on a first date.  A new survey also reveals that more than two-thirds of people say that if they’re on a date, they at least expect the other person to OFFER to split the bill.

 

Dating is definitely evolving – but this indicates that it actually may be evolving for the BETTER.

According to a new survey, 56% of people . . . which means the majority of people . . . now say that you should ALWAYS split the bill on a first date.

And more than two-thirds of people say that if they’re on a date, they at least expect the other person to OFFER to split the bill.

The survey also found 72% of people don’t feel comfortable telling someone they’re dating how much money they make until around the five-month mark.

Check out more, here:  (Yahoo News

 

 

