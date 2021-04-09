FRISKY FRIDAY FINANCE: The Majority of People Now Say You Should Split the Bill on a Date
56% of us- the majority -now say that you should ALWAYS split the bill on a first date. A new survey also reveals that more than two-thirds of people say that if they’re on a date, they at least expect the other person to OFFER to split the bill.
Dating is definitely evolving – but this indicates that it actually may be evolving for the BETTER.
The survey also found 72% of people don’t feel comfortable telling someone they’re dating how much money they make until around the five-month mark.
