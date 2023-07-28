98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FIGURES: Here’s What These Tinder Bio Emojis Mean

July 28, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Tinder has released the top emojis used in their bios…  And the “face with tears of joy” takes top place. 
Usually, daters use this emoji to signal that they’re looking for someone who can make them laugh.

Some emojis have hidden meetings, like the “shrug.”  A shrug emoji might indicate a take-it-or-leave-it attitude, Tinder explained.

Popular bio emojis also include the winking face, ghost, and eyes looking sideways.

Which emoji gives your date the ick?  According to a survey of 2,000 adults, stay away from the “two hearts” icon.

(Check out more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
