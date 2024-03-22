FRISKY FRIDAY FELON? Man Created Dating Profile to Get Back at Cop
March 22, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Cleveland man Dwayne Leon Whitmire pleaded guilty to impersonating a Gainesville police officer, last Friday. Whitmire reportedly used a photo of an officer to create a homosexual profile on a dating app.
Whitmire apparently created the profile to try to “get back at” the officer for giving him a traffic ticket.
The department said – in an Instagram post – that Whitmire’s alleged act was an attempt to “embarrass, harass, and discredit our organization for his benefit.”
That’s because Whitmire apparently thought homosexuality would imply negative qualities… sadly, no charge for that.
(See more, here: Gainesville Times)
More about: