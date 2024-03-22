98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FELON? Man Created Dating Profile to Get Back at Cop 

March 22, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FELON? Man Created Dating Profile to Get Back at Cop 
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
Cleveland man Dwayne Leon Whitmire pleaded guilty to impersonating a Gainesville police officer, last Friday.  Whitmire reportedly used a photo of an officer to create a homosexual profile on a dating app.

Whitmire apparently created the profile to try to “get back at” the officer for giving him a traffic ticket.

The department said – in an Instagram post – that Whitmire’s alleged act was an attempt to “embarrass, harass, and discredit our organization for his benefit.”

That’s because Whitmire apparently thought homosexuality would imply negative qualities…  sadly, no charge for that.

(See more, here:  Gainesville Times)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

More about:
#FriskyFriday
#GainesvilleTimes
#ImpersonatinganOfficer
Instagram

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes

Recent Posts