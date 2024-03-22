FRISKY FRIDAY FELON? Man Created Dating Profile to Get Back at Cop 

Whitmire apparently created the profile to try to “get back at” the officer for giving him a traffic ticket.

The department said – in an Instagram post – that Whitmire’s alleged act was an attempt to “embarrass, harass, and discredit our organization for his benefit.”

That’s because Whitmire apparently thought homosexuality would imply negative qualities… sadly, no charge for that.

(See more, here: Gainesville Times)