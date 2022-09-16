98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL: Most Women Colder than Men – Here’s Why

September 16, 2022 11:30AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL: Most Women Colder than Men – Here’s Why
Couple having coffee and eating
Study:  Here’s Why Women Are Colder Than Men

Is your girlfriend always borrowing your hoodie?  A Tel Aviv University study might explain why.

According to the study, men and women may have evolved to feel temperature differently to create distance between the sexes and stop clashes or fights over resources.

From an evolutionary point of view, it is meant to make a couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet,” Dr. Eran Levin said.

This trait is also seen in other mammals and in birds.

Learn more, here:  (The Sun)

More about:
#Colder
#FriskyFriday
#PinkTeamBlueTeam
#TelAvivUniversity
#TheSun

Popular Posts

1

Jason Aldean needs a new Publicist
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
3

TWITTER TO FINALLY HAVE EDIT FEATURE
4

JON PARDI RELEASES 'MR. SATURDAY NIGHT' TODAY
5

Tyler Hubbard Reveals Job He's 'Grateful to Have Moved on From'

Recent Posts