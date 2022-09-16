FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL: Most Women Colder than Men – Here’s Why

Is your girlfriend always borrowing your hoodie? A Tel Aviv University study might explain why.

According to the study, men and women may have evolved to feel temperature differently to create distance between the sexes and stop clashes or fights over resources.

“From an evolutionary point of view, it is meant to make a couple take some distance from each other so that each individual can enjoy some peace and quiet,” Dr. Eran Levin said.

This trait is also seen in other mammals and in birds.

