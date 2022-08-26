FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-GOOD: A Proven Way to Turn-On the Lady in your Life

Want to really turn your girlfriend on? Good news: Journal of Sex Research study reveals that women are attracted to partners who do chores.

The research involved 299 women aged 18 to 39 who answered a questionnaire on sexual desire. Women who are in relationships where chores and “mental load” are shared, equally, have more desire to hop into bed.

“A sense of fairness within a relationship is fundamental to all women’s satisfaction and sexual desire,” Psychologists Dr. Simone Buzwell and Eva Johansen wrote.

