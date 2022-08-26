98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-GOOD: A Proven Way to Turn-On the Lady in your Life

August 26, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Study:  Science Offers Proven Way to Turn-On the Lady in your Life
Want to really turn your girlfriend on?  Good news:  Journal of Sex Research study reveals that women are attracted to partners who do chores.

The research involved 299 women aged 18 to 39 who answered a questionnaire on sexual desire.  Women who are in relationships where chores and “mental load” are shared, equally, have more desire to hop into bed.

A sense of fairness within a relationship is fundamental to all women’s satisfaction and sexual desire,” Psychologists Dr. Simone Buzwell and Eva Johansen wrote.

