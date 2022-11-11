FRISKY FRIDAY FARMA: Can a Drug Ease the Heartache Caused by a Cheater?

Could a drug heal a broken heart?

A study, just released in the Journal of Affective Disorders, suggests that medication may cure heartache – caused by betrayal.

61 participants, who experienced a “betrayal event,” like learning that a lover cheated, received the heart medication propranolol – and were then asked to remember the unpleasant, heart-breaking experience.

The heartache symptoms significantly decreased among 72% of participants. And the effects were seen four months later.

If you didn’t know: Suffering a betrayal of love can result in adjustment disorder, a condition with symptoms similar to posttraumatic stress disorder.

Check out more, here: (Science Direct)