FRISKY FRIDAY FARMA: Can a Drug Ease the Heartache Caused by a Cheater?

November 11, 2022 11:00AM CST
Study:  A Drug Can Help Cure Heartache Caused by Cheating

Could a drug heal a broken heart?

A study, just released in the Journal of Affective Disorders, suggests that medication may cure heartache – caused by betrayal.

61 participants, who experienced a “betrayal event,” like learning that a lover cheated, received the heart medication propranolol – and were then asked to remember the unpleasant, heart-breaking experience.

The heartache symptoms significantly decreased among 72% of participants.  And the effects were seen four months later.

If you didn’t know:  Suffering a betrayal of love can result in adjustment disorder, a condition with symptoms similar to posttraumatic stress disorder.

Check out more, here:  (Science Direct)

