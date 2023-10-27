FRISKY FRIDAY FAMILY-STAMP: Would You Use a Dating App Which Lets Your Family or Friends Influence Your Choice?

Does mother really know best? A new Tinder feature allows parents (or siblings or best friends) to view and suggest potential matches. It’s kind of like “Meet the Parents,” only you don’t meet them – your profile does.

Tinder Matchmaker allows users to send a link with up to 15 friends or relatives. Those friends or relatives have 24 hours to swipe right or left on a user’s potential match.

Once the 24 hours are up, users can see who got mom’s or dad’s seal of approval, and who got the boot.

“Tinder Matchmaker brings your circle of trust into your dating journey and helps you see the possibilities you might be overlooking from the perspective of those closest to you,” Melissa Hobley of Tinder said.

The feature is now available in the UK, US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and more.

