FRISKY FRIDAY FALSEHOOD: Did Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Really Say THIS about her?

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn’t Sexy Enough For ‘The Voice’

Since her divorce, Kelly Clarkson‘s testimony has been made public… And she accuses her ex of stating that she wasn’t “sexy enough” for The Voice.

Reportedly, she stated that Brandon Blackstock (who had also been her manager) had informed her that NBC was “looking for a more sex symbol type.” Subsequently, he allegedly brought up Rihanna’s name, as a contrast, to highlight the fact that Kelly did not look like Rihanna (which he mentioned as a justification for not pursuing the coaching post that she desired).

She went on to allege that Blackstock rejected her, arguing that she not only wasn’t sexy enough for TV, but that the network was interested in hiring a Black star.

It is in light of a recent discovery, made by the same California labor commissioner, that Blackstock had overcharged Clarkson, during their professional connection, which coincided with their marriage.

Now, he is obligated to pay her $2.6 million for the fees that he collected.

MEANWHILE…

Clarkson is “relieved” to no longer pay spousal support to her ex-husband (Blackstock), according to US Weekly.

The couple settled their divorce in March 2022, with Clarkson agreeing to pay him $115,000, monthly, until January 2024.

“She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year,” said the source. She reportedly thinks it’s a “clean slate,” for her.

Why do you think it is a bad idea to work with your spouse?

Are you starting with a clean slate in the New Year?

What can you now put behind you?