FRISKY FRIDAY FALLER: Is Your Partner A Love Addict?  Expert Reveals Tell-Tale Signs…  

Jul 1, 2022 @ 11:30am
Love addicts can be more interested in falling in love than staying in love.
Relationship expert for the BBC, Tracey Jane Cox, shares her tips for spotting a love addict.

Love addicts may do anything to win you over, fast-forwarding through relationship stages and making big promises early.

They may be obsessive and co-dependent, yet they don’t seem to wallow in sadness for very long once break-ups happen.

If you spot these signs in yourself, note if it’s a pattern, or if it’s a “one-off” situation.

Here’s her hilarious sit-down with a famous comedian, to teach him how to kiss, on his “The Keith Barret Show.  Cox is the host of “Love Bytes.”

Feel out more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

