FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Open Mic Records Rookie & Fellow Officer Getting Lucky at Work

“Rookie Mistake” -No. Both officers screwed up this one: A leaked audio recording, of what sounds like an LAPD deputy, getting lucky on the job with another member of law enforcement, catches top-level attention.

It sounded like the duo were getting down in a parking structure, when the woman warned her partner that he was going to rip some underwear, during their “quickie,” on the job.

Law enforcement sources say they believe she had accidentally turned her radio on… and some co-workers got to hear the whole thing, live.

[No ticket needed. You also couldn’t turn it off.]

See the full-story, here: (TMZ)