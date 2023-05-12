FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL = FORTUNE: An AI ‘Virtual Girlfriend’ – Gone Rogue – Could Make Millions

23-year-old Caryn Marjorie created an AI version of herself, to act as a girlfriend to her subscribers. However, in the weeks since its launch, the chatbot has begun engaging in sexually explicit conversations.

“The AI was not programmed to do this, and has seemed to go rogue,” Marjorie said. Her team is working to correct the issue.

The bot was trained from videos on Marjorie’s YouTube channel.

CarynAI already has more than 1,000 paying subscribers. But Marjorie believes it could bring in $5 million a month.

