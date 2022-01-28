FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Kissing Reveals All THIS

A few of its benefits: It can help fight tooth decay because the extra saliva it produces cleans out your mouth. It can help reduce dermatitis and blemishes – It’s a hormonal thing. Kissing for a minute can burn up to 26 calories. And when practiced regularly, kissing may even add a few years to your life. One study claimed that men who kiss their wives, every morning, before leaving for work, live five years longer than those who don’t.
One peck can contain up to 80 million new bacteria, and frequent kissing can change your microbiome. But emerging research suggests that sharing microbes could offer some healthy benefits.
On average, people spend about 336 hours snogging—that’s a lot of lip service.
In Indiana it is illegal for men with mustaches “to habitually kiss human beings” (So, what exactly is “fair game”?). In Colorado’s Logan County, a man is forbidden to kiss a woman while she’s asleep. And in Hartford, Connecticut, men are apparently prohibited from kissing their wives on Sundays.
As with frosty crystals and human fingerprints, no two lip impressions are the same.
Back in medieval times, before most people could read or write, they signed their name with an x, then kissed the mark to show their sincere intent.
The term “French kiss” has been around since Victorian times, and first appeared in print in a WWI-era book called Private Lindner’s Letters: Censored and Uncensored. The thought was that the French were experts in passionate romance. In France, they call it baiser amoureux (love kiss) or baiser avec la langue (kiss with the tongue). The word galocher, the verb for “to kiss with tongues,” was added to French dictionaries in 2014.
