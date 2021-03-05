      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Vaccinated Is the New Sexy, at Least on Dating Apps

Mar 5, 2021 @ 12:31pm
According to a study by OKCupid, if you want to have success on dating apps right now, it’s all about having the Covid vaccine.  The number of people using the word “vaccine” in their profile is up 137% since November.  And people who have gotten the vaccine or say they’re going to are getting 20% more likes and 12% more matches.

 

According to a study by OKCupid, if you want to have success on dating apps right now, it’s all about having the Covid vaccine.  Check this out . . .

1.  The number of people using the word “vaccine” in their profile is up 137% since November.

2.  People who have gotten the vaccine or say they’re going to are getting 20% more likes and 12% more matches.

3.  Four out of 10 people say they’d cancel a date with someone who said they weren’t going to get the vaccine.

4.  And people who say they’re double masking it are having more conversations on OKCupid than people who aren’t.

