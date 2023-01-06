FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Today Is National ‘Cuddle Up’ Day
January 6, 2023 12:30PM CST
Getty Images
National Cuddle-Up Day… Why not?
It’s cold outside! It’s a great way to begin the new year. 🙂
National Cuddle Up Day is meant to celebrate warmth, actual and emotional, as well as promote loving relationships.
And, it can be a romantic day – or this can be a day to cuddle a favorite little family member or pet.
Who do you want to cuddle up with?
Did -or do – you have a favorite toy or blanket?
More about: