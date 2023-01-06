FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Today Is National ‘Cuddle Up’ Day

Getty Images

National Cuddle-Up Day… Why not?

It’s cold outside! It’s a great way to begin the new year. 🙂

National Cuddle Up Day is meant to celebrate warmth, actual and emotional, as well as promote loving relationships.

And, it can be a romantic day – or this can be a day to cuddle a favorite little family member or pet.

Who do you want to cuddle up with?

Did -or do – you have a favorite toy or blanket?