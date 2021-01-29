FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It Takes 36 Hints to Get Someone to Propose – But Should You Have To?

A new survey found more than half of people who are now engaged say they dropped hints to get their partner to propose . . . and it took an average of 36 hints over the course of eight months. The most common hint is “accidentally” sending texts or emails about rings.
If you’re waiting on someone to propose but it’s taking forever, you really have two options. One, YOU be the one who proposes. Just kidding. NEVER, am I right? So option two: Passive-aggressive hints.
And these are the five most common hints they dropped . . .
1. “Accidentally” sending texts or emails about rings.
2. Putting on shows or movies about weddings, to spark a conversation.
3. Getting friends to start conversations about engagements.
4. Leaving websites open about weddings.
5. Casually pointing out rings during shopping trips.
Only 18% of people tried just coming out and saying, “I want to get engaged.”
Engage your mind a little more, here: (SWNS Digital)