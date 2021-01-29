      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It Takes 36 Hints to Get Someone to Propose – But Should You Have To?

Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:33am
Beautiful jewelry rings (high resolution 3D image)

It Takes 36 Hints to Get Someone to Propose . . . Here Are the Most Common Hints

A new survey found more than half of people who are now engaged say they dropped hints to get their partner to propose . . . and it took an average of 36 hints over the course of eight months.  The most common hint is “accidentally” sending texts or emails about rings.

 

If you’re waiting on someone to propose but it’s taking forever, you really have two options.  One, YOU be the one who proposes.  Just kidding.  NEVER, am I right?  So option two:  Passive-aggressive hints.

A new survey found more than half of people who are now engaged say they dropped hints to get their partner to propose . . . and it took an average of 36 hints over the course of eight months.

And these are the five most common hints they dropped . . .

1.  “Accidentally” sending texts or emails about rings.

2.  Putting on shows or movies about weddings, to spark a conversation.

3.  Getting friends to start conversations about engagements.

4.  Leaving websites open about weddings.

5.  Casually pointing out rings during shopping trips.

Only 18% of people tried just coming out and saying, “I want to get engaged.”

Engage your mind a little more, here:  (SWNS Digital)

TAGS
#Engagement #FriskyFriday #HintHint #LoveSmarterNotHarder #Proposal
Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
DuPage Health Department To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Site On County Fairgrounds
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If Your Pet Is Stressed When You Go Back to Work - Do This
Police Searching For Man Who Tried To Rob A Wendy's In Joliet
Large-Scale COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens Today in Tinley Park