FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: Most Women Don’t Want to Wear Make-Up Anymore

The pandemic has changed our daily habits in lots of ways. Here’s one more: A lot of women don’t want to wear MAKEUP anymore after working from home. And the effect might stick, even as people get back into offices.
“HuffPost” just did a big write-up on it and talked to a bunch of women who said they’re never going back to full makeup after this.
A survey last summer found 71% of women who normally wear makeup were using less of it. And beauty product sales were down 25% at that point. They’ve started to rebound since then, as masks came off.
But a lot of women say they just can’t see themselves spending 30 minutes, each day, painting their face up, anymore. And re-applying seems silly.