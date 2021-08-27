      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: Most Women Don’t Want to Wear Make-Up Anymore

Aug 27, 2021 @ 12:00pm
Getty Images

After Working from Home, Women Don’t Want to Wear Makeup Anymore

 

The pandemic has changed our daily habits in lots of ways.  Here’s one more:  A lot of women don’t want to wear MAKEUP anymore after working from home.  And the effect might stick, even as people get back into offices.

“HuffPost” just did a big write-up on it and talked to a bunch of women who said they’re never going back to full makeup after this.

A survey last summer found 71% of women who normally wear makeup were using less of it.  And beauty product sales were down 25% at that point.  They’ve started to rebound since then, as masks came off.

But a lot of women say they just can’t see themselves spending 30 minutes, each day, painting their face up, anymore.  And re-applying seems silly.

TAGS
#LiveSmarterNotHarder #Mylestones #NoMoreMakeUp
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover Your Relationship after an Affair. Here's How.
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
A Packed House For First Concert At The Rialto!
A $1,500 Table with a Hole in the Middle, So Your Cat Can Watch You Eat!
Single Mom Can't Afford a Gift for her Son's 5th Birthday - So She Literally MAKES his Wish Come True
Connect With Us Listen To Us On