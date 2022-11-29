Free McDonald’s For Life With McGold Card

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Free McDonald’s for LIFE.

That’s what you could have if you hold your own McDonald’s McGold Card.

Starting on December 3, every order worth at least one dollar on the McDonald’s app will qualify customers for a chance to win a card that guarantees two free meals at the chain per week.

Three winners will be awarded the MGold Card, plus three extra to give away to friends.

The promotion will run until December 25.