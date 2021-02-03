Free Beer For Super Bowl Fans Who Type Out Long URL
Listen up Super Bowl fans, there’s a new way to get free beer. But it’s going to take some work. And some time. Miller Lite is kicking off a contest on Sunday to score a signature six-pack. Here’s how it works. When an ad from rival Michelob Ultra airs on TV, type a specific URL into Miller’s search browser. Sounds easy enough. Thing is, that URL is a whopping 836 characters. It’s a jab at Michelob for promoting a 95-calorie beer, one less than Miller’s. The company claims burning that extra calorie “is as simple as typing in a ridiculously long URL.” Here’s the complete story from Fox News.