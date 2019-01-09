Foreigner to Appear June 21st @ Taste of Joliet

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Musician Mick Jones (C) and Singer Kelly Hansen (R) of Foreigner perform during Live Nation's celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It’s January and that means the Joliet Park District is ready to start announcing acts for the annual Taste of Joliet Celebration in June. The Rock Band Foreigner will be headlining the Taste of Joliet Friday June 21st at 9 p.m. Front section tickets are $53 and general admission tickets are $14 online and $16 at the gate on the day of the event. Tickets are on sale now at tasteofjoliet.com. The Taste is brought to you by Joliet Park District, D’Arcy Buick GMC and Miller Lite.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including Juke Box Hero, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Feels Like The First Time, Urgent, Head Games, Say You Will, Dirty White Boy, Long, Long Way From Home and the worldwide #1 hit, I Want To Know What Love Is, Foreigner continues to rock the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Foreigner also features strongly in every category in Billboard’s Greatest of All Time listing. Catalog sales often eclipse those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Aerosmith and most of their Classic Rock peers. (Source: Nielsen SoundScan week ending 8/3/17).

Foreigner has 16 Top 30 hits:

I Want To Know What Love Is (1)

Waiting For A Girl Like You (2)

Double Vision (2)

Hot Blooded (3)

Urgent (4)

Feels Like The First Time (4)

I Don’t Want To Live Without You (5)

Say You Will (6)

Cold As Ice (6)

That Was Yesterday (12)

Dirty White Boy (12)

Head Games (14)

Blue Morning, Blue Day (15)

Long, Long Way From Home (20)

Juke Box Hero (26)

Break It Up (26)

