Flying turtle breaks a window

While turtles might have a reputation for being slow and harmless, you might have trouble getting South Carolina resident John Gardner to believe that.

Gardner was driving to work on Highway 501 when a large turtle came flying through the air and smashed into his windshield. The turtle hit the glass with such force that it became lodged in the glass.

It turned out that a truck driving near Gardner had run over the turtle and sent it flying into the air.“I was definitely surprised because I couldn’t even tell what it was at first,” Gardner says. “It’s just like a big, black dot coming. I couldn’t move at all, really. I still don’t understand how it like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield.” Gardner wasn’t injured. The turtle wasn’t so lucky.