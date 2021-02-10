Florida Georgia Line To Host Livestream Benefiting Nashville Businesses Impacted By December Bombing
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
Florida Georgia Line announced today that they are hosting a virtual concert to benefit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Nashville Neighbors Fund. The “Life Rolls on from the FGL House” concert will raise money to help local businesses that were affected by the bombing in Nashville on Christmas Day 2020. FGL’s performance is scheduled for February 17th at 9 p.m. EST and will be available on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Amazon’s Music app. What’s your favorite FGL song? Have you ever been to their restaurant/bar The FGL House in Nashville?