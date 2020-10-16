Florida Georgia Line Honored With St. Jude Award
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 14: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, of musical group Florida Georgia Line, attend The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum debut to New American Currents Exhibition on March 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame)
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley receivied the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award during yesterday’s (Thursday, Oct. 15th) St. Jude Country Cares Seminar which was held virtually. The duo have been active supporters of St. Jude Children’s Hospital since 2017.
FGL shared a picture of themselves holding their awards and sporting St. Jude T-shirts on social media writing, “We are continually inspired by the kids’ strength and their amazing stories of bravery. Music is healing and we love being able to help in any way we can to further your mission.”
FGL’s acceptance speech: https://bit.ly/3j62QzY