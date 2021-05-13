Florida Georgia Line Concert Coming to Hundreds of Drive-In Theaters
Florida Georgia Line will be making an appearance at local drive-in movie theaters across the country. The group recorded the concert for a one-night-only event that will feature fellow artists, Nelly and Chase Rice. The never-before-seen concert will be shown on the big screens across the country on June 12th. Tickets are on sale now at floridageorgialine.com.