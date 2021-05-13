      Weather Alert

Florida Georgia Line Concert Coming to Hundreds of Drive-In Theaters

May 13, 2021 @ 8:46am
vector illustration of a family is watching a 3D movie in an outdoor cinema

Florida Georgia Line will be making an appearance at local drive-in movie theaters across the country.  The group recorded the concert for a one-night-only event that will feature fellow artists, Nelly and Chase Rice.  The never-before-seen concert will be shown on the big screens across the country on June 12th. Tickets are on sale now at floridageorgialine.com.

Popular Posts
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
Luke Bryan and Wife, Caroline, Dance their Worries Away
Shuttered Walgreens In Bolingbrook To Become Dollar Store
Green Jobs are headed to Joliet!
Tim McGraw's Daughter Reveals Never-Before-Seen Family Throwbacks on His Birthday