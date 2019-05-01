Flooding Closures, Airline Delays
By Roy Gregory
|
May 1, 2019 @ 7:52 AM
(Picture taken by Joe Marotta with his dog Clyde in Palos Hills)

Flooding is causing a lot of problems in the Chicagoland Area. Rain has been falling for a couple of days and more rain is expected to fall today and Thursday. More than 2 inches of rain have been reported in much of the area over the last 2 days.

Here are Road Closures According to WGN-TV

DOWNERS GROVE/LISLE:
-IL-53 CLOSED Park Blvd to Butterfield both directions

ORLAND PARK:
-Southwest Hwy CLOSED 131st to 143rd.
-Wolf Rd CLOSED 151st St to 143rd St
-143rd St closed Wolf Rd to Will-Cook Rd

PALOS AREA high standing water:
-135th CLOSED btw Ridgeland and Harlem
-Southwest Hwy north of 131st
-Harlem btw 104th and 107th
-EB 107th St CLOSED from US-45 to Kean Ave

RICHTON PARK:
-Governors Hwy CLOSED btw Sauk Trl & US 30/Lincoln Hwy

MATTESON:
Vollmer flooded east of Cicero

WARRENVILLE: Ferry Rd CLOSED Curtis Ave to Winfield Road

JOLIET: US 30 CLOSED Highland Park Rd to Washington

The weather is impacting traffic at Chicago’s airports. As of 4:28 a.m. O’Hare International Airport reported 42 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes, while Midway International Airport reported 15 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes.

Here’s the Forecast from the National Weather Service for the next few days:

Today
Cloudy with chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible early. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Tonight
Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
