Flooding Closures, Airline Delays

Flooding is causing a lot of problems in the Chicagoland Area. Rain has been falling for a couple of days and more rain is expected to fall today and Thursday. More than 2 inches of rain have been reported in much of the area over the last 2 days.
Here are Road Closures According to WGN-TV
DOWNERS GROVE/LISLE:
-IL-53 CLOSED Park Blvd to Butterfield both directions
ORLAND PARK:
-Southwest Hwy CLOSED 131st to 143rd.
-Wolf Rd CLOSED 151st St to 143rd St
-143rd St closed Wolf Rd to Will-Cook Rd
PALOS AREA high standing water:
-135th CLOSED btw Ridgeland and Harlem
-Southwest Hwy north of 131st
-Harlem btw 104th and 107th
-EB 107th St CLOSED from US-45 to Kean Ave
RICHTON PARK:
-Governors Hwy CLOSED btw Sauk Trl & US 30/Lincoln Hwy
MATTESON:
Vollmer flooded east of Cicero
WARRENVILLE: Ferry Rd CLOSED Curtis Ave to Winfield Road
JOLIET: US 30 CLOSED Highland Park Rd to Washington
(Picture taken by Joe Marotta with his dog Clyde in Palos Hills)
The weather is impacting traffic at Chicago’s airports. As of 4:28 a.m. O’Hare International Airport reported 42 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes, while Midway International Airport reported 15 cancellations and delays averaging less than 15 minutes.
Here’s the Forecast from the National Weather Service for the next few days: