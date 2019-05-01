Flooding Closures, Airline Delays

(Picture taken by Joe Marotta with his dog Clyde in Palos Hills)

Flooding is causing a lot of problems in the Chicagoland Area. Rain has been falling for a couple of days and more rain is expected to fall today and Thursday. More than 2 inches of rain have been reported in much of the area over the last 2 days.

Here are Road Closures According to WGN-TV

DOWNERS GROVE/LISLE:

-IL-53 CLOSED Park Blvd to Butterfield both directions