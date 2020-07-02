Fireworks Companies Feeling Fallout From Pandemic
Local fireworks companies are also seeing the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Melrose Pyrotechnics has been doing the fireworks shows for the White Sox for the last 60 years. They, and many other companies, are now forced to store hundreds of thousands of pounds of explosives under strict guidelines. The American Pyrotechnics Association is lobbying Congress to provide financial relief. About 80-percent of all fireworks business relies on the Fourth of July holiday. (Metro Source)