FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Expecting Baby Boy
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 7:30 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Brittney Marie Kelley, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, and Hayley Hubbard attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard used the duo’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday (Thursday, February 21st) as a great opportunity to reveal the gender of his baby, who is due later this summer. Tyler was joined by his wife, Hayley, along with Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney. Together, Brian and Ellen pushed a big red button which shot out blue confetti and flashed a sign that read, “It’s a boy!” Tyler and Hayley looked surprised and thrilled with the news. Baby boy Hubbard is set to join his one-year-old big sister, Olivia, in August. Here’s the clip of the Baby Reveal

