FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Expecting Baby Boy

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard used the duo’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday (Thursday, February 21st) as a great opportunity to reveal the gender of his baby, who is due later this summer. Tyler was joined by his wife, Hayley, along with Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney. Together, Brian and Ellen pushed a big red button which shot out blue confetti and flashed a sign that read, “It’s a boy!” Tyler and Hayley looked surprised and thrilled with the news. Baby boy Hubbard is set to join his one-year-old big sister, Olivia, in August. Here’s the clip of the Baby Reveal