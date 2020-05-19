      Weather Alert

Fast Food and Restaurant Chains You Might See Less of In 2021

May 19, 2020 @ 2:27pm

Many restaurant and fast food chains were struggling before the pandemic crushed their bottom line. Business Insider has named 15 restaurants that we’ll be seeing less of in 2021 and some of them include: Steak and Shake -which recently closed 51 stores after already closing over a hundred locations Subway – which may be forced to close another 900 locations Pizza Hut – which may have less than 7,000 locations by 2021 Burger King – which plans to close 200-250 stores per year over the next few years Other restaurants closing several stores in the next year include Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday and even Taco Bell. You can read the full list of disappearing restaurants at BusinessInsider.com

