Fans Say Blake Shelton Was Unfair to Carlos Rising on ‘The Voice’ – Here’s Why

“You Really Did Carlos Wrong“: Why Do Fans Think Blake Shelton Was Unfair to Carlos Rising on The Voice?

In the battle rounds of this week’s episode of “The Voice,” Carlos Rising and Grace West, from Blake Shelton‘s team, sang a country song.

Blake decided to pick Grace over Carlos, which eliminated him from the competition.

Because Grace is a country musician, some viewers thought it was unfair for Blake to have Carlos sing a song in that genre.

“You REALLY did Carlos WRONG by making him sing Country! EVERYONE KNEW who you were gonna pick before they ever sang! Just WRONG on your [email protected] #TheVoice,” one fan tweeted.

Another viewer tweeted, “@NBCTheVoice @NiallOfficial @blakeshelton @nbc @peacock Disappointed Carlos didn’t win the battle, and no one saved him! #TheVoice.”

A third simply said, “Big mistake letting Carlos go!”