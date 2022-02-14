Fans Furious: NBC Mis-Credits Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko at Super Bowl

Fans Furious: NBC Confuses Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko at Super Bowl LVI:
‘All Black Folks Don’t Look Alike‘
NBC was set on fire by Twitter fans who were mad because the network confused Mickey Guyton, who sang the National Anthem during the big game, with R&B singer, Jhene Aiko, who sang “America The Beautiful.”
Before Guyton was about to sing, the network flashed Aiko’s name across the screen. That sent Twitter into a frenzy. “Jhene Aiko and Mickey Guyton don’t look alike. Tighten up NBC. All black folks don’t look alike,” @RhondaNicole25 tweeted.
“Mickey Guyton slays the anthem,” tweeted @cspotweet. “Too bad the same couldn’t be said for whoever wound up confusing for her Jhene Aiko.”
“They really disrespected Jhene Aiko by showing someone else when announcing her name,” wrote @DylansRawTake.