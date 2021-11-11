Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Mylestones
Facebook & Instagram Will No Longer Target Ads Based on Race, Politics, or Religion
Nov 11, 2021 @ 12:15pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Facebook & Instagram Will No Longer Target Ads Based on Race, Politics, or Religion
Meta
(formerly
Facebook
, now it’s holding company) is changing ad targeting across its platforms (including Facebook and Instagram).
This means businesses will no longer be able to direct ads to users of a specific race, political affiliation, or sexual orientation.
The move comes following years of criticism concerning the company’s advertising algorithms.
In a blog post on Tuesday (November 9th), Meta noted the “
difficult decision
” was driven by feedback from civil rights experts and policymakers, and will take effect on January 19th, 2022.
Meta’s ad options will no longer offer Detailed Targeting concerning topics which “
people may perceive as sensitive
.” Examples include topics relating to health, race, politics, religion, or sexuality.
Meta notes that this change doesn’t mean that all targeted ads will be removed; as advertisers can still choose to target potential customers via their age, gender, location, inclusion on customer lists, and whether users have engaged with the advertiser’s posts in the past.
See more, here: (
Mashable
)
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, says it will no longer target ads at users based on topics which “people may perceive as sensitive.”
In other words, they won’t target people based on topics relating to health, race, politics, religion, or sexuality— but there will still be targeted ads
TAGS
#Advertising
#Algorithms
#CivilRights
#Meta
Facebook
Popular Posts
Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - It Could Be Worth a Lot
10 Things Everyone Hates!
BRAD PAISLEY COMPARES HIS NEW BOURBON TO SONGWRITING
The Top 5 Collaborations To Watch For At The CMA Awards!
MORGAN WALLEN IS BOOKING SHOWS AND GOING BACK ON TOUR
Recent Posts
Great Veterans Day Discounts for Those Who Served!
1 hour ago
Homer Glen Man Charged With Carjacking Chicago Radio Host’s Porsche
2 hours ago
Illinois Representative Lauren Underwood Having Surgery
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On