Extremely Rare Black Diamond Up for Auction – 555.55 Carat

Jan 18, 2022 @ 11:00am

One of the largest – and rarest – diamonds on the planet is set to be auctioned off, next month.

And that’s just a regular, one-carat diamond, in the picture…  This is a 555.55 carat black diamond – known as ‘The Enigma.‘  And it has set the Guinness World Record as the largest cut diamond, in 2006.

It is solid (opaque) black, not transparent, and about the size of your fist.

It’s believed to have arrived on Earth from outer space, via a meteorite.

The diamond heads for London in February; where it will be sold by the world-famous Sotheby’s auction house.

It’s expected to fetch somewhere in the ballpark of $6.8 million – and in case you’re wondering, Sotheby’s says it will accept crypto as payment.

