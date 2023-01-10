Ex-James Bond Star Reveals Who He Thinks Should Be The Next James Bond

gun rifled barrel inside high resolution 3d render

George Lazenby, who is amongst the list of actors to play James Bond, recently shared who he thinks should be crowned the next 007.

George feels like Liam Hemsworth’s resume speaks for itself, and he has ‘the experience dealing with all the media attention and scrutiny.’

He also believes that he will “churn out Bond films for the next decade, all while retaining his youthful good looks.”

It doesn’t hurt that Liam Hemsworth is Australian, just like George Lazenby, who had to take over the franchise after Sean Connery.