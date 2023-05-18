ER Nurse: 3 Things She’ll Never Go Near Again

Doctors, nurses and other first responders have seen it all when it comes to traumatic accidents and catastrophic injuries. But one nurse on social media now reveals her opinion about the three things she’ll specifically never do, in her own life, after what she’s seen in the ER.

“No. 1, we’re going to start off strong,” she says in the clip before naming motorcycles as the first thing she now avoids.

According to a report by Forbes, riding a motorcycle is “undeniably dangerous.” In 2020 alone, 5,579 bikers died in fatal traffic accidents. And 2,143 happened to a driver who wasn’t wearing a helmet. Plus, even though motorcycles account for just 3% of all vehicles on the road, they’re involved in 14% of all motor vehicle accidents in the U.S., which is definitely concerning.

The second thing on Lex’s list was propane tanks. She says, “I have had three (patients) who have had propane tanks explode on them, and it has left them with debilitating burns.”

No. 3, she admits, is a controversial one – going to a chiropractor.

Based on the reported numbers, chiropractic injuries, including those to the neck, are considered very rare; but they do happen. In fact, a study conducted in 2010 found 26 cases of deaths caused by a tear in a vertebral artery, following a neck adjustment.