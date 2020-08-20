Epidemiologists Say You Shouldn’t Go to Movie Theaters Yet

Movie theaters are starting to reopen this weekend, but two epidemiologists say you shouldn’t go. As one of them says, quote, “There is no scenario in which going to a movie theater is a good idea.”
Movie theaters around the country are reopening this weekend, with RUSSELL CROWE’s new movie “Unhinged” acting as sort of the canary in the coal mine. But according to some experts, the relaunch is going to be a disaster.
Epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed says going to the movies is, quote, “just about the last thing I’d do right now.”
He adds, quote, “Being in a room for two hours with a bunch of folks who are laughing at a movie, and where air is not being circulated in an efficient way, and where you don’t know who has been in there before you, that’s really hazardous exposure. I just don’t think it’s worth it.”
And UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Anne W. Rimoin says, quote, “There is no scenario in which going to a movie theater is a good idea.”
If you must go to the movies, El-Sayed says you should do everything TOUCHLESS: Buy your ticket online, have it on your phone, don’t let an employee touch your phone, go straight to your theater, and sit as far away from others as possible.
