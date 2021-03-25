Eight “Meh” Things – Which Now Feel Like “Adventures” – after a Year of COVID

A new survey looked at boring things we now see as “adventurous” because we’ve been cooped up for so long. For example, 39% of people say trying a new recipe is adventurous. And one in three say watching a new TV show is, too.
I think we’d all agree that something like riding a rollercoaster NAKED qualifies as “adventurous.” But what about this stuff? Has the pandemic made us all lame?
A new survey looked at what qualifies as an “adventure,” now that we’ve all been cooped up for a year. And some of them are pretty iffy. Here’s a list of things we now consider to be a little daring… even, adventurous:
1. Trying a new recipe. 39% said it’s adventurous.
2. Eating outside, 34%.
3. Watching a new TV show or movie, 33%.
4. Taking the long way home, 30%.
5. Ordering from a new restaurant, 29%.
6. Choosing a new book to read, 26%.
7. Staying up past your normal bedtime, 25%.
8. Trying a food that’s spicier than you’re used to, 20%.
Got a taste for more? Check in, here: (SWNS)