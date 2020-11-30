      Weather Alert

Eat For A Living? Yes, Please

Nov 30, 2020 @ 8:02am

A job that pays you a salary and gives you a $5,000 food allowance every month? Too good to be true?
Think again.
Foodpanda Singapore is hiring a person who can “uncover hidden gems” in the food world, take lots of pictures, and post about it on social media. (Where do I sign up?)
Here are some of the requirements:
Must be able to commit for 3 months & start on the 4th Jan, 2021
Must be Singaporean/PR.
Have a history of eating during lecture will be counted as a relevant experience.
Demonstrated track record of posting drool-worthy photos.
Optimal metabolism. (foodpanda will not be held accountable for your weight gain). Here’s the complete story from Asia One.

Apply Here:

 

