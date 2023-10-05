98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

DUSTIN LYNCH IS SINGLE AND AVOIDING TINDER

October 5, 2023 9:14AM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dustin Lynch may be single, but you won’t have the chance to swipe right on the country star.

He told Taste of Country Nights, “I haven’t gone down that rabbit hole yet. But I really … I find it tough making time to really go on dates when I’m off the road. I’ve gotten in the routine of just loving being by myself and working on the farm, and kinda recharging the batteries when I come back off the tour.”

The “Stars Like Confetti” singer suggested he may have to “switch up” his schedule in order to nab an awards show date.

