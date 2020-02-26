“Drive-Thru Ashes” for Ash Wednesday
Want to recieve the blessing of Ash Wednesday, but you don’t have time to go to service or Mass?
A church in Michigan is taking a cue from parishes in downtown Chicago, who have done this for a while.
Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Michigan, offers parishioners a drive-thru ash ceremony. For 2 hours, the pastor will perform the ritual of spreading ashes on the foreheads, for anyone who drives up. The church will have a traditional service in the evening.
Here, in Chicago, priests have offered walk-up blessings and ashes, for several years, on downtown streets – particularly where commuters hustle by.