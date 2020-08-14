Dolly Parton To Release Christmas Album In October
Dolly Parton will release her brand new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, on October 2nd. This will be Dolly’s first holiday album in 30 years, and it features timeless Christmas songs along with a few original tracks. Dolly solely wrote five songs on the album, which features duets with Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.
She said, “I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done . . . I’m just hoping that you’re gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together . . .”
The first single from A Holly Dolly Christmas will be her duet with Michael Buble called “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”
Here is the A Holly Dolly Christmas track listing:
1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
2. Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) – Dolly Parton
3. Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas – Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé
4. Christmas On The Square – Dolly Parton
5. Circle Of Love – Dolly Parton
6. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon
7. Comin’ Home For Christmas – Dolly Parton
8. Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – Dolly Parton
9. Pretty Paper – Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson
10. Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Dolly Parton
11. You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) – Dolly Parton
12. Mary, Did You Know? – Dolly Parton