Dolly Parton Says She’ll Make a Rock Album If Voted into Rock Hall of Fame

Feb 14, 2022 @ 1:00pm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton Says She’ll Make a Rock Album If Voted into Rock Hall of Fame

 

If Dolly Parton joins the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she’ll celebrate by rocking out.

The country legend told Billboard that, if she gets in, “I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock’n’roll album – which I’ve wanted to do for years.”

Of course, Dolly is no stranger to rock music – she’s covered rock classics like REO Speedwagon‘s “Time For Me To Fly,Collective Soul‘s “Shine,” and Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway To Heaven,” in the past.

 

