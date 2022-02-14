Dolly Parton Says She’ll Make a Rock Album If Voted into Rock Hall of Fame
If Dolly Parton joins the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she’ll celebrate by rocking out.
The country legend told Billboard that, if she gets in, “I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock’n’roll album – which I’ve wanted to do for years.”
Of course, Dolly is no stranger to rock music – she’s covered rock classics like REO Speedwagon‘s “Time For Me To Fly,” Collective Soul‘s “Shine,” and Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway To Heaven,” in the past.