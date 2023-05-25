98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

DOLLY PARTON PART OF HULU DOCUMENTARY ON CMA FEST

May 25, 2023 7:28AM CDT
Share
DOLLY PARTON PART OF HULU DOCUMENTARY ON CMA FEST
(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson are among the artists featured in the upcoming Hulu documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, set to debut on Wednesday, July 5th. The 75-minute feature length film includes exclusive one-on-one interviews, never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances dating back to the Festival’s early beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972.

Fan Fair drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, then moved to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982, followed by a final movie to downtown Nashville in 2001. The four-day event now draws 80,000 fans a day, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries.

CMA Fest will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary June 8-11 in downtown Nashville.

CHECK IT OUT

More about:
#BlakeShelton
#Brooks&Dunn
#CarlyPearce
#dierksbentley
#DollyParton
#KeithUrban
#KelseaBallerini
#LaineyWilson
#LukeBryan
#LukeCombs
#RebaMcEntire
#WynonnaJudd
carrieunderwood
mirandalambert
ThomasRhett

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS
4

Keith Urban Shares The Rule That Keeps His Marriage To Nicole Kidman Strong
5

David Nail Wears His Heart On His Sleeve In 'Best Of Me'

Recent Posts