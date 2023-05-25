DOLLY PARTON PART OF HULU DOCUMENTARY ON CMA FEST

Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson are among the artists featured in the upcoming Hulu documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, set to debut on Wednesday, July 5th. The 75-minute feature length film includes exclusive one-on-one interviews, never-before-seen archival content and CMA Fest performances dating back to the Festival’s early beginnings as Fan Fair in 1972.

Fan Fair drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, then moved to the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in 1982, followed by a final movie to downtown Nashville in 2001. The four-day event now draws 80,000 fans a day, with attendees from all 50 states and 39 countries.

CMA Fest will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary June 8-11 in downtown Nashville.

