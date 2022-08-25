Dolly Parton, Lady A Among Collabs On Cheat Code’s First Country Album

Collaborations with Dolly Parton, Lady A, Jimmie Allen, Brett Young, Russell Dickerson, Little Big Town and Mitchell Tenpenny are featured on the new album by Cheat Codes. The project called One Night in Nashville- Presented by the Cheat Codes, is the EDM DJ trio’s first foray into Country music. The project is due out early next year, and their first single, “I Remember,” with Russell Dickerson will be released on Friday (August 26th).

Cheat Codes originally turned to Little Big Town to add their vocals on a song while making their last album, Hellraiser PT 3. They loved the results, saying, “We had set out to make a dance song and the vocals were so right it just made sense. We didn’t know if anyone would want to do this with electronic artists but we found that they were just as keen to work with us as we were to work with them and that comfort set the tone for the type of album we wanted to make and who we wanted to work with moving forward.”

Shortly thereafter the members of Cheat Codes made their first trip Nashville. They said, “Going to the coolest city ever after us making one song turned into us wanting to make an entire album. We knew it was a different world musically from the one we lived in but we knew we wanted to be a part of it.”

Here is the One Night In Nashville track list:

Cheat Codes x Little Big Town x Bryn Christopher – Never Loved You Again

Cheat Codes x Lee Brice x Lindsay Ell- How do you Love

Cheat Codes x Jimmie Allen – Lose You

Cheat Codes x Lady A – Something’s Coming

Cheat Codes x Matt Stell – When You Know

Cheat Codes x Russell Dickerson – I Remember

Cheat Codes x Maddie & Tae – Already Hungover

Cheat Codes x Mitchell Tenpenny – What’s It Gonna Take

Cheat Codes x Brett Young – Hurt That You Gave Me

Cheat Codes x Mackenzie Porter – One Night Left

Cheat Codes x Dolly Parton – Bets on Us